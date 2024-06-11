Australian dollar to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Namibian dollars is currently 12,276 today, reflecting a -0.894% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 12,661 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 12,276 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.493% decrease in value.