Australian dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 25,936 today, reflecting a 0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.668% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 26,345 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 25,857 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.