Australian dollar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Macanese patacas is currently 5,311 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.657% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 5,371 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 5,295 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.915% decrease in value.