Australian dollar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Myanmar kyats is currently 1388.090 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.559% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1404.380 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1382.560 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.017% decrease in value.