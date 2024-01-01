Convert AUD to LRD at the real exchange rate

50 Australian dollars to Liberian dollars

50 aud
6,400.95 lrd

A$1.000 AUD = L$128.0 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6190.9311.629157.2151.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4551.1862.074200.151.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.79411.75168.831.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 AUD128,01900 LRD
5 AUD640,09500 LRD
10 AUD1.280,19000 LRD
20 AUD2.560,38000 LRD
50 AUD6.400,95000 LRD
100 AUD12.801,90000 LRD
250 AUD32.004,75000 LRD
500 AUD64.009,50000 LRD
1000 AUD128.019,00000 LRD
2000 AUD256.038,00000 LRD
5000 AUD640.095,00000 LRD
10000 AUD1.280.190,00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 LRD0,00781 AUD
5 LRD0,03906 AUD
10 LRD0,07811 AUD
20 LRD0,15623 AUD
50 LRD0,39057 AUD
100 LRD0,78114 AUD
250 LRD1,95284 AUD
500 LRD3,90569 AUD
1000 LRD7,81137 AUD
2000 LRD15,62274 AUD
5000 LRD39,05685 AUD
10000 LRD78,11370 AUD