Australian dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 16,356 today, reflecting a 0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 16,519 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 16,281 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.896% decrease in value.