Australian dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 2,157 today, reflecting a -0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.670% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 2,184 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,152 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.977% increase in value.