Australian dollar to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Azerbaijani manats is currently 1,121 today, reflecting a 0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.633% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 1,135 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,118 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.968% decrease in value.