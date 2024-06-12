Albanian lek to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,199 today, reflecting a -0.722% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.859% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,206 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,199 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.