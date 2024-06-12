Albanian lek to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Cambodian riels is currently 43,870 today, reflecting a -0.404% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.209% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 44,608 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 43,780 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.598% decrease in value.