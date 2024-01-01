Convert AED to AWG at the real exchange rate

250 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Aruban florins

250 aed
121.83 awg

د.إ1.000 AED = ƒ0.4873 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.565278.60.9310.78558.7041.37518.563
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.745299.20210.84363.0451.47719.936

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Aruban Florin
1 AED0,48733 AWG
5 AED2,43667 AWG
10 AED4,87333 AWG
20 AED9,74666 AWG
50 AED24,36665 AWG
100 AED48,73330 AWG
250 AED121,83325 AWG
500 AED243,66650 AWG
1000 AED487,33300 AWG
2000 AED974,66600 AWG
5000 AED2.436,66500 AWG
10000 AED4.873,33000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AWG2,05198 AED
5 AWG10,25990 AED
10 AWG20,51980 AED
20 AWG41,03960 AED
50 AWG102,59900 AED
100 AWG205,19800 AED
250 AWG512,99500 AED
500 AWG1.025,99000 AED
1000 AWG2.051,98000 AED
2000 AWG4.103,96000 AED
5000 AWG10.259,90000 AED
10000 AWG20.519,80000 AED