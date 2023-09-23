Send money to M-PESA

What is M-PESA money transfer?
Making a M-PESA money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s mobile number - and for the recipient of the payment, too.
To send your M-PESA money transfer with Wise you’ll just need the details of your recipient's mobile phone provider, their phone number beginning with the country code 254, and their name.
Payments of up to 150,000 KES per transaction, or 300,000 KES per day can be made to active M-PESA e-Wallets. M-PESA wallets can hold a maximum of 300,000 KES at a time.
