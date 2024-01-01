Australian dollar bank account vs Wise account

If you need to send, receive, and hold AUD you may be able to open a Australian dollar bank account with your normal bank. That means you can transact in Australian dollars from wherever you call home, without needing a local address overseas.

Wise accounts are a great alternative. Use the Australian dollar details which come with a Wise account to safely receive money in Australian dollars, which you can convert to spend conveniently in Australia. Wise converts at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees.

Hold your funds in Australian dollars or 40+ other currencies in your Wise account, send payments to 160 countries, and get an optional Wise card, to spend and withdraw your Australian dollars easily in the currency of your choice.

The number of currencies you can receive money in depends on your location. Check which currencies you can receive.

Wise doesn’t accept cash or cheque payments. Read more about which types of transfers you can receive.