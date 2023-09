What is the cheapest way to send money abroad?

Osko by BPAY is an online bank payment method available in Australia. When you’re sending money or paying your bills in AUD, you have an option to select Osko by BPAY for your payment method on our app.

Osko by BPAY is an online bank payment method available in Australia. When you’re sending money or paying your bills in AUD, you have an option to select Osko by BPAY for your payment method on our app.

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

Apple Pay