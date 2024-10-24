Ukrainian hryvnia to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Philippine pesos is currently 1.413 today, reflecting a -0.386% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.191% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.419 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 1.397 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.333% decrease in value.