Serbian dinar to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.098 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.632% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.100 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.098 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -1.138% decrease in value.