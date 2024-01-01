DKK to PKR Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

kr1.000 DKK = ₨40.26 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
DKK to PKR conversion chart

Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR

Learn more about these currencies

  • Danish krone
    Danish krone

    The Danish krone is the official currency of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. The code for the Danish krone is DKK. The sign for the currency is the abbreviation ‘kr’, which comes after the numerical value (e.g. 5 kr). Krone is the Danish word for crown, so the currency...

    Learn more about DKK

  • Pakistani rupee
    Pakistani rupee

    The Pakistani rupee is the currency of Pakistan. The currency code for the rupee is PKR, and it’s written as ‘Rs’ or روپیہ in Urdu. In Pakistan, the rupee is also sometimes spelled ‘rupees’, ‘rupaya’, ‘rupaye’, or ‘rupiyah’. The modern Pakistani rupee was put into circulation following the dissolution of...

    Learn more about PKR

