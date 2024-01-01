Cape Verdean escudo إلى ليسوتو exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى ليسوتو is currently ٠٫١٨٠ today, reflecting a -0.332% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.812% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى ليسوتو has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٨٤ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٨٠ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.438% increase in value.