Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار الأردني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار الأردني is currently ٠٫٠٠٧ today, reflecting a 0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.190% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدينار الأردني has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٧ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٧ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.200% increase in value.