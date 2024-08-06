Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدوﻻرات الجامايكية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدوﻻرات الجامايكية is currently ١٫٥٤٦ today, reflecting a 0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدوﻻرات الجامايكية has fluctuated between a high of ١٫٥٥٠ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ١٫٥٣٩ on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.295% decrease in value.