secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft stock information

secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under YSN.DEX.

What is the current performance of YSN.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 125.40 EUR. The market has seen -0.20 EUR change in the price of a YSN.DEX share, representing -0.1592% change from the previous close of 125.60 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 YSN.DEX stock opened at 126.40 EUR, reached a high of 126.60 EUR, and a low of 123.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 125.40 EUR, while the closing price is 125.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2256, indicating the level of market activity.



secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 126.60 EUR and a low of 123.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 125.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.