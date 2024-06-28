VOLVERE PLC stock information

VOLVERE PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VLE.LON.

What is the current performance of VLE.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 15 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a VLE.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 15 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 VLE.LON stock opened at 15 GBP, reached a high of 15 GBP, and a low of 14.52 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 15 GBP, while the closing price is 15 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3396, indicating the level of market activity.



VOLVERE PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 15 GBP and a low of 14.52 GBP.

What is the live share price of VOLVERE PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VOLVERE PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VOLVERE PLC is currently worth 15 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.