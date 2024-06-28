VAN ELLE HOLDINGS PLC stock information

VAN ELLE HOLDINGS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VANL.LON.

What is the current performance of VANL.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 0.37 GBP. The market has seen -0.01 GBP change in the price of a VANL.LON share, representing -1.3514% change from the previous close of 0.37 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 VANL.LON stock opened at 0.37 GBP, reached a high of 0.37 GBP, and a low of 0.36 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.37 GBP, while the closing price is 0.37 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 17048, indicating the level of market activity.



VAN ELLE HOLDINGS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.37 GBP and a low of 0.36 GBP.

What is the live share price of VAN ELLE HOLDINGS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VAN ELLE HOLDINGS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VAN ELLE HOLDINGS PLC is currently worth 0.37 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.