VAN DE VELDE stock information

VAN DE VELDE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under VAN.BRU.

What is the current performance of VAN.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 30.80 EUR. The market has seen -0.25 EUR change in the price of a VAN.BRU share, representing -0.8052% change from the previous close of 31.05 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 VAN.BRU stock opened at 31 EUR, reached a high of 31 EUR, and a low of 30.75 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 30.80 EUR, while the closing price is 30.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3698, indicating the level of market activity.



VAN DE VELDE during the last trading day has seen a high of 31 EUR and a low of 30.75 EUR.

What is the live share price of VAN DE VELDE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VAN DE VELDE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VAN DE VELDE is currently worth 30.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.