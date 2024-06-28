TRIGANO stock information

TRIGANO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TRI.PAR.

What is the current performance of TRI.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 109.40 EUR. The market has seen 0.60 EUR change in the price of a TRI.PAR share, representing 0.5515% change from the previous close of 108.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 TRI.PAR stock opened at 110.80 EUR, reached a high of 111.50 EUR, and a low of 109.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 109.40 EUR, while the closing price is 109.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 22871, indicating the level of market activity.



TRIGANO during the last trading day has seen a high of 111.50 EUR and a low of 109.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of TRIGANO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TRIGANO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TRIGANO is currently worth 109.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.