TIPIAK stock information

TIPIAK is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TIPI.PAR.

What is the current performance of TIPI.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 88 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a TIPI.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 88 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 TIPI.PAR stock opened at 88 EUR, reached a high of 88 EUR, and a low of 88 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 88 EUR, while the closing price is 88 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 109, indicating the level of market activity.



TIPIAK during the last trading day has seen a high of 88 EUR and a low of 88 EUR.

What is the live share price of TIPIAK? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TIPIAK, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TIPIAK is currently worth 88 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.