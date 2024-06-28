SODEXO stock information

SODEXO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SW.PAR.

What is the current performance of SW.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 84 EUR. The market has seen -0.70 EUR change in the price of a SW.PAR share, representing -0.8264% change from the previous close of 84.70 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SW.PAR stock opened at 85.05 EUR, reached a high of 85.05 EUR, and a low of 82.45 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 84 EUR, while the closing price is 84 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 279132, indicating the level of market activity.



SODEXO during the last trading day has seen a high of 85.05 EUR and a low of 82.45 EUR.

What is the live share price of SODEXO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SODEXO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SODEXO is currently worth 84 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.