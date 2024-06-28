STELLANTIS NV stock information

STELLANTIS NV is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under STLAP.PAR.

What is the current performance of STLAP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 18.48 EUR. The market has seen -0.08 EUR change in the price of a STLAP.PAR share, representing -0.4311% change from the previous close of 18.56 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 STLAP.PAR stock opened at 18.63 EUR, reached a high of 18.65 EUR, and a low of 18.22 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 18.48 EUR, while the closing price is 18.48 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3732208, indicating the level of market activity.



STELLANTIS NV during the last trading day has seen a high of 18.65 EUR and a low of 18.22 EUR.

What is the live share price of STELLANTIS NV? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of STELLANTIS NV, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of STELLANTIS NV is currently worth 18.48 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

