STEF stock information

STEF is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under STF.PAR.

What is the current performance of STF.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 120 EUR. The market has seen -1.20 EUR change in the price of a STF.PAR share, representing -0.9901% change from the previous close of 121.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 STF.PAR stock opened at 121.20 EUR, reached a high of 122.40 EUR, and a low of 119.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 120 EUR, while the closing price is 120 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4104, indicating the level of market activity.



STEF during the last trading day has seen a high of 122.40 EUR and a low of 119.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of STEF? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of STEF, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of STEF is currently worth 120 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

