Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SRT.FRK.

What is the current performance of SRT.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 177.60 EUR. The market has seen -1.40 EUR change in the price of a SRT.FRK share, representing -0.7821% change from the previous close of 179 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SRT.FRK stock opened at 175.20 EUR, reached a high of 180.20 EUR, and a low of 175.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 177.60 EUR, while the closing price is 177.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 45, indicating the level of market activity.



Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 180.20 EUR and a low of 175.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 177.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.