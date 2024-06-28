Sartorius AG VZO O.N. stock information

Sartorius AG VZO O.N. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SRT.DEX.

What is the current performance of SRT.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 179.40 EUR. The market has seen 2.20 EUR change in the price of a SRT.DEX share, representing 1.2415% change from the previous close of 177.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SRT.DEX stock opened at 175 EUR, reached a high of 181 EUR, and a low of 175 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 179.40 EUR, while the closing price is 179.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3349, indicating the level of market activity.



Sartorius AG VZO O.N. during the last trading day has seen a high of 181 EUR and a low of 175 EUR.

What is the live share price of Sartorius AG VZO O.N.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Sartorius AG VZO O.N., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Sartorius AG VZO O.N. is currently worth 179.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

