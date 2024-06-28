SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC stock information

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SPX.LON.

What is the current performance of SPX.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 84.80 GBP. The market has seen -0.85 GBP change in the price of a SPX.LON share, representing -0.9924% change from the previous close of 85.65 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 SPX.LON stock opened at 86.05 GBP, reached a high of 86.35 GBP, and a low of 84.55 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 84.80 GBP, while the closing price is 84.80 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 118489, indicating the level of market activity.



SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 86.35 GBP and a low of 84.55 GBP.

What is the live share price of SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC is currently worth 84.80 GBP.



