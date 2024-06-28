SPADEL stock information

SPADEL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SPA.BRU.

What is the current performance of SPA.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 194 EUR. The market has seen -8 EUR change in the price of a SPA.BRU share, representing -3.9604% change from the previous close of 202 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SPA.BRU stock opened at 202 EUR, reached a high of 202 EUR, and a low of 194 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 194 EUR, while the closing price is 194 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 37, indicating the level of market activity.



SPADEL during the last trading day has seen a high of 202 EUR and a low of 194 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of SPADEL? The dividend amount for SPADEL is 1.5400. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of SPADEL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SPADEL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SPADEL is currently worth 194 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

