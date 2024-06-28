SOPRA STERIA GROUP stock information

SOPRA STERIA GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SOP.PAR.

What is the current performance of SOP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 181.10 EUR. The market has seen -4.40 EUR change in the price of a SOP.PAR share, representing -2.3720% change from the previous close of 185.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SOP.PAR stock opened at 186.30 EUR, reached a high of 186.30 EUR, and a low of 181 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 181.10 EUR, while the closing price is 181.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 39128, indicating the level of market activity.



SOPRA STERIA GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 186.30 EUR and a low of 181 EUR.

What is the live share price of SOPRA STERIA GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SOPRA STERIA GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SOPRA STERIA GROUP is currently worth 181.10 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

