SOLVAC NOM(RETAIL) stock information

SOLVAC NOM(RETAIL) is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SOLV.BRU.

What is the current performance of SOLV.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 110 EUR. The market has seen -1 EUR change in the price of a SOLV.BRU share, representing -0.9009% change from the previous close of 111 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SOLV.BRU stock opened at 111.50 EUR, reached a high of 112.50 EUR, and a low of 110 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 110 EUR, while the closing price is 110 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1256, indicating the level of market activity.



SOLVAC NOM(RETAIL) during the last trading day has seen a high of 112.50 EUR and a low of 110 EUR.

What is the live share price of SOLVAC NOM(RETAIL)? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SOLVAC NOM(RETAIL), you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SOLVAC NOM(RETAIL) is currently worth 110 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

