Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SIE.DEX.

What is the current performance of SIE.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 173.72 EUR. The market has seen 0.18 EUR change in the price of a SIE.DEX share, representing 0.1037% change from the previous close of 173.54 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SIE.DEX stock opened at 175 EUR, reached a high of 176.36 EUR, and a low of 172.78 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 173.72 EUR, while the closing price is 173.72 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1556755, indicating the level of market activity.



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 176.36 EUR and a low of 172.78 EUR.

What is the live share price of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 173.72 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

