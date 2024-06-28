SECHE ENVIRONNEM. stock information

SECHE ENVIRONNEM. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SCHP.PAR.

What is the current performance of SCHP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 96.30 EUR. The market has seen -1.90 EUR change in the price of a SCHP.PAR share, representing -1.9348% change from the previous close of 98.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SCHP.PAR stock opened at 98.20 EUR, reached a high of 98.50 EUR, and a low of 95.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 96.30 EUR, while the closing price is 96.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8643, indicating the level of market activity.



SECHE ENVIRONNEM. during the last trading day has seen a high of 98.50 EUR and a low of 95.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of SECHE ENVIRONNEM.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SECHE ENVIRONNEM., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SECHE ENVIRONNEM. is currently worth 96.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.