SCHEERD.V KERCHOVE stock information

SCHEERD.V KERCHOVE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SCHD.BRU.

What is the current performance of SCHD.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 310 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a SCHD.BRU share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 310 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 SCHD.BRU stock opened at 320 EUR, reached a high of 320 EUR, and a low of 310 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 310 EUR, while the closing price is 310 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



SCHEERD.V KERCHOVE during the last trading day has seen a high of 320 EUR and a low of 310 EUR.

What is the live share price of SCHEERD.V KERCHOVE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SCHEERD.V KERCHOVE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SCHEERD.V KERCHOVE is currently worth 310 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.