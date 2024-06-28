SMA Solar Technology AG stock information

SMA Solar Technology AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under S92.FRK.

What is the current performance of S92.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 26.48 EUR. The market has seen 0.82 EUR change in the price of a S92.FRK share, representing 3.1956% change from the previous close of 25.66 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 S92.FRK stock opened at 25.72 EUR, reached a high of 26.48 EUR, and a low of 25.72 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 26.48 EUR, while the closing price is 26.48 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 302, indicating the level of market activity.



SMA Solar Technology AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 26.48 EUR and a low of 25.72 EUR.

What is the live share price of SMA Solar Technology AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SMA Solar Technology AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SMA Solar Technology AG is currently worth 26.48 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.