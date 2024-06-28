SARTORIUS STED BIO stock information

SARTORIUS STED BIO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DIM.PAR.

What is the current performance of DIM.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 153.30 EUR. The market has seen -0.85 EUR change in the price of a DIM.PAR share, representing -0.5514% change from the previous close of 154.15 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 DIM.PAR stock opened at 155.50 EUR, reached a high of 156 EUR, and a low of 152.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 153.30 EUR, while the closing price is 153.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 95756, indicating the level of market activity.



SARTORIUS STED BIO during the last trading day has seen a high of 156 EUR and a low of 152.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of SARTORIUS STED BIO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of SARTORIUS STED BIO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of SARTORIUS STED BIO is currently worth 153.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.