VINCI is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DG.PAR.

What is the current performance of DG.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 98.38 EUR. The market has seen -0.52 EUR change in the price of a DG.PAR share, representing -0.5258% change from the previous close of 98.90 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 DG.PAR stock opened at 99.08 EUR, reached a high of 99.08 EUR, and a low of 98.04 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 98.38 EUR, while the closing price is 98.38 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1165927, indicating the level of market activity.



VINCI during the last trading day has seen a high of 99.08 EUR and a low of 98.04 EUR.

What is the live share price of VINCI? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of VINCI, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of VINCI is currently worth 98.38 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

