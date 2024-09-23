253173661 ATLANTIC UNION BANK Routing Number
253173661 is a routing number used for ATLANTIC UNION BANK in VA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|253173661
|Bank
|ATLANTIC UNION BANK
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other ATLANTIC UNION BANK routing numbers
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.