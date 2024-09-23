084202251 GUARANTY BANK & TRUST Routing Number

084202251 is a routing number used for GUARANTY BANK & TRUST in MS. This routing number supports ACH and Wire transfers.

Routing Number084202251
BankGUARANTY BANK & TRUST
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferYes

084202251 GUARANTY BANK & TRUST Routing Number

084202251 is a routing number used for GUARANTY BANK & TRUST in MS. This routing number supports ACH and Wire transfers.

Routing Number084202251
BankGUARANTY BANK & TRUST
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferYes
  • 2.49 USD
  • 3.77 USDOur fee
  • 6.26 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.8958
Send money now 🚀

See if you can save when sending money to the US.

International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.

Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.

We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.

Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

084202251 supports Wire transfers
084202251 supports ACH transfers

Other GUARANTY BANK & TRUST routing numbers

Browse other GUARANTY BANK & TRUST routing numbers for GUARANTY BANK & TRUST.

042101475

P.O. BOX 630, IRVINE, KY, 40336

053103682

P O BOX 908, PEMBROKE, NC, 28372

065201255

400 EAST THOMAS STREET, HAMMOND, LA, 70401

065202063

251 RICHEY ST., NEW ROADS, LA, 70760

065204980

251 RICHEY ST., NEW ROADS, LA, 70760

065404340

400 EAST THOMAS STREET, HAMMOND, LA, 70401

065404353

400 EAST THOMAS STREET, HAMMOND, LA, 70401

084008536

210 HAYDEN STREET, BELZONI, MS, 39038

084202251

210 HAYDEN STREET, BELZONI, MS, 39038

086519421

2006 S. GLENSTONE, SPRINGFIELD, MO, 65804

101218801

SUITE F200, SPRINGFIELD, MO, 65804

102000966

P O BOX 5847, DENVER, CO, 80217

103104104

202 N. MAIN, OKEENE, OK, 73763

107003667

P.O. BOX 5847, DENVER, CO, 80217

107004776

P O BOX 5847, DENVER, CO, 80217

111024852

101 WEST ARKANSAS, MT. PLEASANT, TX, 75455

111101458

120 OAK STREET, DELHI, LA, 71232

111915327

P O BOX 1158, MT. PLEASANT, TX, 75456

111993747

400 EAST THOMAS STREET, HAMMOND, LA, 70401

107002163

P O BOX 5847, DENVER, CO, 80217

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes