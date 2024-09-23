071925156 FIFTH THIRD BANK Routing Number

071925156 is a routing number used for FIFTH THIRD BANK in OH. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number071925156
BankFIFTH THIRD BANK
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

071925156 doesn’t support Wire transfers
071925156 supports ACH transfers

Other FIFTH THIRD BANK routing numbers

Browse other FIFTH THIRD BANK routing numbers for FIFTH THIRD BANK.

041002711

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

041200050

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042000314

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042100230

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042100272

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042101190

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042103363

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042202196

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

042207735

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

043018868

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

044002161

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

044002679

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071004161

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071917232

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071909240

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071909211

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071923310

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071923255

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071922421

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071921244

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

051504665

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271071295

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

053100737

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

063103915

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

063109935

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

063113057

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

063115738

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

064103833

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

064108757

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072405662

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

067013700

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

067091719

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071000343

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071001737

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071002419

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071002503

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071025849

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071121471

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071214126

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071900799

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071903123

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071905985

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071906641

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071909062

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071909253

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071916408

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071920957

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071922298

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071922340

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071922476

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071923190

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071923323

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071923909

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071925046

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071925130

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071925156

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071925716

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071926252

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072400052

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072400447

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072401404

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072401608

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072401682

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072401831

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072402034

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072402115

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072402348

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072402364

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072402704

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072402788

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072403907

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072404841

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072405455

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072408504

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072409888

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072411643

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072413175

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

072413298

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

074906826

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

074908594

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

081019104

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

081309364

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

083002342

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

083902374

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

083905449

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

083913949

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

086300041

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

122244184

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

FTBCUS3C

38 Fountain Square Plaza, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

236074732

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

242071758

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

242272188

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

242272447

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

242272968

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

263190812

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271970147

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271971829

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271973487

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

272471438

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

274970937

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271070733

MAIL DROP 1MOC24, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071925169

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071925350

5050 KINGSLEY DRIVE, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

071919133

MAIL DROP 1MOC24, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271973403

MAIL DROP 1MOC24, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271074331

MAIL DROP 1MOC24, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

271071169

MAIL DROP 1MOC24, CINCINNATI, OH, 45263

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes