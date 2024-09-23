065405132 CAPITAL ONE, N.A. Routing Number

065405132 is a routing number used for CAPITAL ONE, N.A. in VA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number065405132
BankCAPITAL ONE, N.A.
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

065405132 CAPITAL ONE, N.A. Routing Number

065405132 is a routing number used for CAPITAL ONE, N.A. in VA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number065405132
BankCAPITAL ONE, N.A.
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo
  • 2.49 USD
  • 3.77 USDOur fee
  • 6.26 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.8958
Send money now 🚀

See if you can save when sending money to the US.

International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.

Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.

We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.

Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

065405132 doesn’t support Wire transfers
065405132 supports ACH transfers

Other CAPITAL ONE, N.A. routing numbers

Browse other CAPITAL ONE, N.A. routing numbers for CAPITAL ONE, N.A..

021200407

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

021407912

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

021408704

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

021409567

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

021410695

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

026004394

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

026007883

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

026011507

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

027000407

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

031176110

PO BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

051405515

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

056009482

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

056073502

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

056073612

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065000090

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065001426

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065002030

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065002548

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065200188

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065200227

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065200243

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065200722

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065200874

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065201048

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065201064

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065201116

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065202791

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065204760

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065400140

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065400687

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065400755

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065400894

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065401000

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065401181

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065401246

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065401369

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065401712

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065402313

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065402339

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065402368

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065402494

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065404256

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065404418

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065405132

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

065405145

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

104914050

P O BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111100792

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111101157

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111101377

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111101461

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111101995

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111103210

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111103317

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111103634

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111104507

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111104785

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111104798

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111104853

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111104879

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111104947

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111900455

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111900510

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111901014

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111904451

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111910380

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111913798

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111915709

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

111916193

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113024915

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113100240

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113100253

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113100732

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113101809

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113106956

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113108475

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

113114126

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

211170363

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221471227

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221471324

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221471858

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221471971

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221472776

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221472802

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221970346

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

221970605

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226070115

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226070270

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226070555

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226070571

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226070652

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226070856

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226072304

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

226072375

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

255071981

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

265272343

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

265472208

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

313072819

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

313173349

P.O. BOX 85139, RICHMOND, VA, 23238

HIBKUS44

11175 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90025

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes