063000021 WELLS FARGO BANK Routing Number
063000021 is a routing number used for WELLS FARGO BANK in MN. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|063000021
|Bank
|WELLS FARGO BANK
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
063000021 WELLS FARGO BANK Routing Number
063000021 is a routing number used for WELLS FARGO BANK in MN. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|063000021
|Bank
|WELLS FARGO BANK
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
- 2.49 USD
- 3.77 USDOur fee
- –6.26 USDTotal fees
- =993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other WELLS FARGO BANK routing numbers
121000248
011100106
021101108
021200025
021200096
021200559
021200986
021201011
021202175
021473027
026012881
026073079
031000011
031000024
031000095
031000503
031100131
031100225
031100869
031200730
031201467
031288820
031300465
031301312
031301545
031302777
031302816
031901686
041203824
041215537
051000253
051001414
051005245
051006778
051400549
051400701
051400730
051402961
051403423
051404969
051404985
052000016
052001963
053000183
053000219
053100038
053100355
053100494
053101529
053101561
053101626
053107633
053107963
053108580
053109084
053110112
053110303
053110400
053110507
053110730
053112000
053200019
053207766
053900225
053901473
054000043
054000807
054001220
055002532
055003094
055003201
056004089
056004241
056007604
061000010
061000227
061000256
061101155
061101731
061102798
061103056
061103593
061113279
061200522
061209756
062000080
062102276
062201148
062201368
062201818
062202176
062202561
062203201
062203748
062203751
063000021
063000050
063000212
063009569
063101166
063105023
063105793
063106624
063107490
063107513
063109430
063110050
063112838
063113659
063113840
063201066
063210125
064003768
065502789
066000581
067006173
067006432
067007240
067012028
067013564
067091780
071101307
073000228
074900275
075911988
091000019
091071611
091101455
091201300
091300010
091400046
091900012
091900465
091900533
091900698
092905168
092905278
101089292
102000076
102006407
102100918
102189285
102300242
102301092
102301209
102307164
124084672
104000058
104900323
107000275
107002192
107005432
111015159
111025013
111900659
111904215
111905395
111909634
111915563
111917325
112000066
113002186
113017870
113024520
113102138
113105449
113117767
114093592
114093644
114900685
121042882
121133513
121139216
121141288
121141534
121181866
122000247
122101191
122105278
122105524
122187076
122237683
122237955
122242607
122242704
122287170
122402049
122487307
123006680
123006800
124000012
124000025
124002971
124100064
124100080
124103799
125008547
125200057
125200963
211170350
221271249
221272581
253170305
254070019
255072935
256072701
263185351
267085619
267090617
267091661
021052943
026005092
113093852
122402421
321170020
321170389
321270742
322271180
322285752
323270436
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.