043300738 PNC BANK Routing Number

043300738 is a routing number used for PNC BANK in PA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number043300738
BankPNC BANK
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

043300738 doesn’t support Wire transfers
043300738 supports ACH transfers

Other PNC BANK routing numbers

Browse other PNC BANK routing numbers for PNC BANK.

021200012

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

021200575

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

021201943

500 FIRST AVENUE, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

021202191

500 FIRST AVENUE, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

021202311

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

021202447

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031001175

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031100089

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031100490

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031203999

500 1ST AVE., PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031205913

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031207607

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031300562

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031302447

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031306100

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031307604

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031313562

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

031902766

500 FIRST AVENUE 3RD FLOOR, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

041000124

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

041001246

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

041200144

LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

041203895

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

041204166

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

041211298

OPERATIONS CENTER, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

041213814

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

041215278

LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042000398

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

042000424

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042100049

LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042100188

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

042104249

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042200279

LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042201786

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042202426

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

042215248

LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

043000096

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

043000122

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

043002900

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

043300738

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

043303832

LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

043305131

LOC - 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

044000011

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

051401331

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

051403517

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

051403630

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

051403915

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

051404118

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052000618

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052100547

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052100725

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052100893

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052100929

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052101106

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052101588

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052102215

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

052102590

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

053100850

P7-PFSC-03H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

054000030

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055000262

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055000288

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055000372

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055000615

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055000657

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055000770

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001054

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001122

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001151

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001384

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001698

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001766

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055001876

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055002244

PF-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055002286

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

055002558

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

056004720

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

056008852

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

061103360

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

061119639

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

061192630

500 FIRST AVENUE, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

061203257

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062001186

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062001209

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062200880

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062201164

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062202082

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062203298

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062205665

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062205908

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063013924

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063110791

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063114386

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063114548

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063114632

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063114784

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

063214312

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

065103625

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

065103887

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

067003671

ATTN: ACH DESK LOC: 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

067012057

1515 CENTURA HWY, ROCKY MOUNT, NC, 27804

067012882

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

067014194

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

071001630

LOC: 01-5138, CLEVE, OH, 44135

071100049

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

071100706

LOCATOR 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

071201647

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

071921891

4100 W. 150TH LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072000915

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

072400353

LOCATER 01/5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072400421

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072400670

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072401006

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072401585

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072402199

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

072412176

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

074000065

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

074000515

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

074900194

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

074912483

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

074912577

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

074912988

LOCATER 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

081000702

LOC.# 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

081000728

LOC.# 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

081001727

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

081004517

6004 HIGHWAY 94 SOUTH, ST CHARLES, MO, 63304

081010860

LOCATOR: 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

083000056

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

083000108

3RD FLOOR, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15212

083000920

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

083009060

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

083902154

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

107000783

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

107005319

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

107006936

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

107006949

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

111317857

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

111902000

FORT WORTH, TX

111907445

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

113010547

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

113122325

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

114900313

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

114909013

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

122101010

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

122105744

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

122105948

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

231371579

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

242070966

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

242071237

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

242071305

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

242071583

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

242072715

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

242170031

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

242170154

DATA CONTROL ACH DESK, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

255072207

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

261170546

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

262285184

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

062201601

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

263290576

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

267084199

ATTN: ACH DESK LOC:01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

267087358

ATTN: ACH DESK LOC 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

271070607

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

271070791

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

271971560

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

271971816

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

PNCCUS33

500 FIRST AVENUEFIRSTSIDE CENTER, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

275071408

LOCATOR 5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

281073458

LOC.# 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

281073568

LOC.# 01-5138, CLEVELAND, OH, 44135

107002260

NORTHGLENN, CO

314970664

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

321170538

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

322270408

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

322271850

P7-PFSC-03-H, PITTSBURGH, PA, 15219

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
