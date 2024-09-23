041211382 HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK Routing Number

041211382 is a routing number used for HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK in OH.

Routing Number041211382
BankHUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

Other HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK routing numbers

Browse other HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK routing numbers for HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK.

041000153

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

041200458

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041200555

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041200762

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

041201936

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041201994

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041202113

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041202663

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041202812

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041204713

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041211382

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041214680

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041215016

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041215032

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

042015422

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

042100191

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

042101459

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

042104236

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

042107602

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

042215060

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

043301216

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

043301876

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

044000024

7 EASTON OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

044101169

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

044108641

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

044115090

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

044115126

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

044172282

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

051903761

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

057000697

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

072401789

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072404948

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072406768

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071001274

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413557

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071004365

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413654

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413706

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413751

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

275970813

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

275971524

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

271071156

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

271071334

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

271971887

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072400528

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072400858

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072401530

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072403473

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072407110

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072407987

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072409464

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072410013

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072410123

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072410343

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072412655

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413612

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413670

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072413874

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

072413900

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072414006

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

072414255

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

074000078

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

074905173

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

075901998

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

091101277

PO BOX 1558, COLUMBUS, OH, 43216

071214333

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

272471551

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43215

272471836

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

107006444

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

122106183

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241070501

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241071759

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

241270110

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241270291

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241270822

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241271180

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241271957

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241272024

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

241272037

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

243073577

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43272

244171999

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

271972572

7 EASTERN OVAL, EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

272471098

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

272471179

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

272471548

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

272471661

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

274070484

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

275071385

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

291070001

EA2W40, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

HUNTUS33CLV

22835 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland, OH, 44122

041205673

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041002203

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

041202003

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071916916

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071925237

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071925745

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071922955

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071925211

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

271070788

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

271972844

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

071925839

7 EASTON OVAL, COLUMBUS, OH, 43219

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
