031318606 FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA Routing Number

031318606 is a routing number used for FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA in PA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number031318606
BankFIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

031318606 FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA Routing Number

031318606 is a routing number used for FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA in PA. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number031318606
BankFIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo
  • 2.49 USD
  • 3.77 USDOur fee
  • 6.26 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.8958
Send money now 🚀

See if you can save when sending money to the US.

International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.

Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.

We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.

Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

031318606 doesn’t support Wire transfers
031318606 supports ACH transfers

Other FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA routing numbers

Browse other FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA routing numbers for FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF PENNSYLVANIA.

011201830

PO BOX 940, DAMARISCOTTA, ME, 04543

021411335

17 GLEN HEAD ROAD, GLEN HEAD, NY, 11554

031301846

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031302638

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031305347

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031306168

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031306799

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031307866

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031309385

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031313261

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031316271

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031317021

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031317380

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031318596

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

031318606

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

041204726

120 NORTH ST., BELLEVUE, OH, 44811

042103473

200 SOUTH CAROL MALONE BLVD, GRAYSON, KY, 41143

042103826

105 LOCUST STREET, BROOKSVILLE, KY, 41004

042105442

120 TOWN SQUARE, MANCHESTER, KY, 40962

042108559

STE. 105, LEXINGTON, KY, 40509

042206422

121 EAST MAIN STREET, BLANCHESTER, OH, 45107

042206503

17 NORTH MAIN STREET, GERMANTOWN, OH, 45327

042306720

P.O. BOX 68, NEW BREMEN, OH, 45869

043000630

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

043001024

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

043211160

P O BOX 147, POWHATAN POINT, OH, 43942

043308620

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

043310281

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

043318092

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

044106384

86 N. KENNEBEC AVE., MCCONNELSVILLE, OH, 43756

044206475

P.O. BOX 147, WAVERLY, OH, 45690

051403041

P O BOX 29, ALTAVISTA, VA, 24517

051407296

PO BOX 29, ALTAVISTA, VA, 24517

053101341

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053102117

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053106799

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053109877

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053111920

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053111988

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112110

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112220

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112233

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112275

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112385

320 COLLEGE DRIVE, MARTINSVILLE, VA, 24112

053112437

320 COLLEGE DRIVE, MARTINSVILLE, VA, 24112

053112453

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112479

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112631

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112660

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053202305

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053203210

801 GILWAY STREET, HOLLY HILL, SC, 29059

055001986

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

055002480

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

055003434

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

061101414

P.O. BOX 530, SUMMERVILLE, GA, 30747

061202245

626 LIBERTY STREET, WAYNESBORO, GA, 30830

061203338

819 EAST SHOTWELL ST, BAINBRIDGE, GA, 39819

062006495

7813 OFFICE PARK BLVD, BATON ROUGE, LA, 70809

062101882

101 S. 3RD AVE, HARTFORD, AL, 36344

062102849

7825 SOUTH MAIN STREET, DOZIER, AL, 36028

062103453

111 SOUTH MAIN STREET, ATMORE, AL, 36502

062104520

P.O. BOX 27, ATMORE, AL, 36504

063104312

3000 HWY 19A, MOUNT DORA, FL, 32757

063111596

7813 OFFICE PARK BLVD, BATON ROUGE, LA, 70809

063114551

9190 SEMINOLE BLVD, SEMINOLE, FL, 33772

063211726

101 E 23RD STREET, PANAMA CITY, FL, 32405

064101194

PO BOX 289, PULASKI, TN, 38478

064101589

200 EAST MAIN STREET, MCMINNVILLE, TN, 37110

064102601

201 WEST MAIN ST, PARAGOULD, AR, 72450

064103228

P.O. BOX 289, PULASKI, TN, 38478

064107994

PO BOX 289, PULASKI, TN, 38478

064108647

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

064204444

P.O. BOX 950, HELENWOOD, TN, 37755

065200515

128 N PARKERSON AVE, CROWLEY, LA, 70526

065200984

P O BOX 151, JEANERETTE, LA, 70544

065205484

128 N. PARKERSON AVE., CROWLEY, LA, 70526

065306192

7813 OFFICE PARK BLVD, BATON ROUGE, LA, 70809

065402517

P.O. BOX 508, BOUTTE, LA, 70039

065403370

7813 OFFICE PARK BLVD, BATON ROUGE, LA, 70809

111910267

220 PALO PINTO STREET, WEATHERFORD, TX, 76086

031301053

JOHNSTOWN, PA

091807186

2 KELLI COURT, CLINTON, IL, 61727

071109684

PO BOX 507, WATERLOO, IL, 62298

071117760

P O BOX 288, PANA, IL, 62557

071902629

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

071905095

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

071905613

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

071909046

612 S. RT 31, MC HENRY, IL, 60050

071911364

220 E. MAIN ST., AMBOY, IL, 61310

071913087

220 E MAIN ST, AMBOY, IL, 61310

071918286

1620 DODGE DTREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

071924584

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

072412435

241 E SAGINAW ST, EAST LANSING, MI, 48826

072414239

348 W MICHIGAN AVE, KALAMAZOO, MI, 49007

073902274

405 FIFTH ST, AMES, IA, 50010

073903367

405 FIFTH ST, AMES, IA, 50010

073904890

PO BOX 325, MANNING, IA, 51455

073907855

PO BOX 68, PRIMGHAR, IA, 51245

073910237

801 S. FREMONT, SHENANDOAH, IA, 51601

074907126

302 S MAIN STREET, CLOVERDALE, IN, 46120

074914517

302 S. MAIN STREET, CLOVERDALE, IN, 46120

075907073

345 E GRAND AVE, BELOIT, WI, 53511

081017478

PO BOX 507, WATERLOO, IL, 62298

081204126

101 EAST MAIN, OLNEY, IL, 62450

081205222

115 N WALNUT ST, CARMI, IL, 62821

081206946

P.O. BOX 156, BARRY, IL, 62312

081207068

302 NORTH MAIN, SANDOVAL, IL, 62882

081208928

115 N WALNUT STREET, CARMI, IL, 62821

081211300

301 E MAIN ST, ALLENDALE, IL, 62410

081211928

P.O. BOX 310, BROWNSTOWN, IL, 62418

081227077

301 E MAIN ST, ALLENDALE, IL, 62410

081504651

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

081903524

324 N STATE ST, LITCHFIELD, IL, 62056

081905069

P.O. BOX 377, SPARTA, IL, 62286

081905344

210 S MAIN ST, PINCKNEYVILLE, IL, 62274

081906505

P.O. BOX 280, CARLYLE, IL, 62231

081909146

P.O. BOX 469, RAYMOND, IL, 62560

081921551

122 W. STATE ST., NOKOMIS, IL, 62075

082001700

7813 OFFICE PARK BLVD, BATON ROUGE, LA, 70809

082900937

PO BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

082901428

PO BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

082901842

PO BOX 7, FORT SMITH, AR, 72901

082903293

PO BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

082907202

PO BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

082907888

PO BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

083902196

604 HIGHLAND AVENUE, CARROLLTON, KY, 41008

083905892

P O BOX 220, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY, 42642

084304243

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

084309015

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

086506955

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

086519311

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

091108539

132 NORTH STATE STREET, ST. IGNACE, MI, 49781

091108746

400 SUNDAY LAKE STREET, WAKEFIELD, MI, 49968

091200738

P.O.BOX 547, CHISHOLM, MN, 55719

091201232

1600 PAUL BUNYAN DRIVE NW, BEMIDJI, MN, 56601

091204080

PO BOX N, BAGLEY, MN, 56621

091204255

109 NORTH ST. PAUL AVENUE, FULDA, MN, 56131

091204569

PO BOX 129, MCINTOSH, MN, 56556

091204763

PO BOX 96, HENNING, MN, 56551

091204899

PO BOX 38, BATTLE LAKE, MN, 56515

091206745

PO BOX 382, MOUNTAIN IRON, MN, 55768

091206965

WEST HIGHWAY 169, COLERAINE, MN, 55722

091209755

PO BOX 520, WALKER, MN, 56484

091304634

PO BOX 297, BOTTINEAU, ND, 58318

091400020

100 S PHILLIPS AVE, SIOUX FALLS, SD, 57104

091400525

PO BOX 730, PIERRE, SD, 57501

091403140

PO BOX 576, FREDERICK, SD, 57441

091404369

P.O. BOX 910, PHILIP, SD, 57567

091409487

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

091409762

PO BOX 730, PIERRE, SD, 57501

091802877

104 EAST LOCUST STREET, RIVER FALLS, WI, 54022

091803957

BOX 129, BANGOR, WI, 54614

091804406

2 KELLI COURT, CLINTON, IL, 61727

091901338

226 NASSAU ST., ST. PETER, MN, 56082

091903161

226 NASSAU ST, ST. PETER, MN, 56082

091903310

PO BOX 38, MILACA, MN, 56353

091903530

PO BOX 580, OSAKIS, MN, 56360

091904018

PO BOX 200, FAIRFAX, MN, 55332

091904270

PO BOX 160, LE CENTER, MN, 56057

091905648

PO BOX 520, WALKER, MN, 56484

091909068

211 SECOND STREET, PROCTOR, MN, 55810

091913177

P.O. BOX 490, COKATO, MN, 55321

091914820

BOX 429, MOOSE LAKE, MN, 55767

101003317

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

101100171

1 N MAIN, HUTCHINSON, KS, 67501

101101921

730 MADISON, FREDONIA, KS, 66736

101102182

205 S SUMMIT, GIRARD, KS, 66743

101103356

P O BOX 627, PHILLIPSBURG, KS, 67661

101103466

P O BOX E, SEDAN, KS, 67361

101104041

P O BOX 290, SCOTT CITY, KS, 67871

101104436

600 N. 4TH ST., BURLINGTON, KS, 66839

101105257

P O BOX 129, CIMARRON, KS, 67835

101105299

P.O. BOX 188, SPEARVILLE, KS, 67876

101106560

105 EAST LONG, DIGHTON, KS, 67839

101113812

1201 W AMITY, LOUISBURG, KS, 66053

101113841

P O BOX 6, HARVEYVILLE, KS, 66431

101113935

124 N KANSAS AVENUE, FRANKFORT, KS, 66427

101114031

PO BOX 67, HOPE, KS, 67451

101114277

P O BOX 97, CUNNINGHAM, KS, 67035

101114918

215 S. SETH CHILD RD, MANHATTAN, KS, 66502

101115111

806 W. 5TH ST., WAMEGO, KS, 66547

101201164

P O BOX 388, NEVADA, MO, 64772

102100138

P O BOX 759, TRINIDAD, CO, 81082

102101111

535 BENT AVE, LAS ANIMAS, CO, 81054

102102576

PO BOX 158, HUGO, CO, 80821

102104888

2258 EAST MAIN, CORTEZ, CO, 81321

102301050

319 S. GILLETTE AVE, GILLETTE, WY, 82716

103100218

P.O. BOX 948, MCALESTER, OK, 74502

103100467

302 W CHICKASHA, CHICKASHA, OK, 73018

103100522

405 W MAIN, ARDMORE, OK, 73401

103101107

PO BOX 1037, OKMULGEE, OK, 74447

103101576

P. O. BOX 669, ELK CITY, OK, 73648

103102203

P.O. BOX 366, PAWNEE, OK, 74058

103102494

301 W MAIN, MARLOW, OK, 73055

103102889

P.O. BOX 70, BROKEN ARROW, OK, 74013

103103147

301 W. BROADWAY, THOMAS, OK, 73669

103103451

PO BOX 68, SHAWNEE, OK, 74802

103103574

P.O. BOX 1037, OKMULGEE, OK, 74447

103104544

400 E. 1ST STREET, HEAVENER, OK, 74937

067016914

420 S MADISON AVE, DOUGLAS, GA, 31533

091409801

3455 AVE OF THE CITIES, MOLINE, IL, 61265

103107486

P O BOX 429, FLETCHER, OK, 73541

103110046

DRAWER 840, HOOKER, OK, 73945

103110428

124 NORTH MAIN, OKEENE, OK, 73763

103111252

SUITE 300, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, 73120

103112345

PO BOX 7, FORT SMITH, AR, 72902

103112358

P.O. BOX 948, MCALESTER, OK, 74502

104000016

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

104101465

1411 M ST, ORD, NE, 68862

104102781

PO BOX 290, GORDON, NE, 69343

104113217

1411 M ST, ORD, NE, 68862

104900048

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

104900459

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

104900585

P.O. BOX 418, FAIRBURY, NE, 68352

104900679

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

104900721

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

104904882

323 E 7TH ST., LOGAN, IA, 51546

104905881

125 MAIN STREET, JOHNSON, NE, 68378

104913048

397 4TH ST, DAVID CITY, NE, 68632

107000262

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

107001960

P O BOX 578, FORT COLLINS, CO, 80522

107003353

P O BOX 578, FORT COLLINS, CO, 80522

107003829

P O BOX 408, FLEMING, CO, 80728

111302587

911 HUTCHINGS, BALLINGER, TX, 76821

111304608

1021 12TH STREET, ANSON, TX, 79501

111304912

220 PALO PINTO STREET, WEATHERFORD, TX, 76086

111306758

118 N GARFIELD, ROTAN, TX, 79546

111307252

602 4TH STREET, STERLING CITY, TX, 76951

111307841

100 SOUTH MAIN, ELDORADO, TX, 76936

111309234

136 W 7TH, ASPERMONT, TX, 79502

111311785

P.O. BOX 589, MERTZON, TX, 76941

111313000

2502 SOUTHLAND BLVD., SAN ANGELO, TX, 76904

111315794

729 W. 7TH ST., SPEARMAN, TX, 79081

111319538

320 EAST MAIN, QUITAQUE, TX, 79255

111324293

P.O. BOX 1033,301 W. 3RD, HEREFORD, TX, 79045

111901988

220 PALO PINTO STREET, WEATHERFORD, TX, 76086

111902398

P O BOX 937, KILLEEN, TX, 76540

111903245

1835 N. VALLEY MILLS DRIVE, WACO, TX, 76710

111904480

401 SOUTH MAIN STREET, MCGREGOR, TX, 76657

111904859

315 N. MAIN, WINNSBORO, TX, 75494

111905324

11 WESTSIDE SQUARE, COOPER, TX, 75432

111905434

P O BOX 587, KEMP, TX, 75143

111905609

206 US HIGHWAY 271 N, GILMER, TX, 75644

111906161

214 NORTH HOUSTON STREET, GRANBURY, TX, 76048

111906271

P O BOX 937, KILLEEN, TX, 76540

111906462

P O BOX 94905, WICHITA FALLS, TX, 76310

111907348

101 7TH STREET, MOODY, TX, 76557

111908509

BOX 137, GORDON, TX, 76453

111908758

BOX 158, LIPAN, TX, 76462

111909281

899 NE ALSBURY, BURLESON, TX, 76028

111911033

505 EAST 1ST STREET, HUGHES SPRINGS, TX, 75656

111913248

109 S BRITTON ST, TOM BEAN, TX, 75489

111913329

P O BOX 278, VALLEY MILLS, TX, 76689

111914302

206 US HIGHWAY 271 N, GILMER, TX, 75644

111914878

115 S MEMORY LANE, EVANT, TX, 76525

111915770

825 N. PATRICK, DUBLIN, TX, 76446

111916452

P.O. BOX 94905, WICHITA FALLS, TX, 76310

111920516

P O BOX 440, DUBLIN, TX, 76446

111924392

9300 WADE BLVD,STE.125, FRISCO, TX, 75035

111926057

P.O. BOX 937, KILLEEN, TX, 76540

112202123

414 TENTH STREET, ALAMOGORDO, NM, 88310

112307222

119 NORTH SAINT PETER, STANTON, TX, 79782

112323387

1000 W. DICKINSON, FT STOCKTON, TX, 79735

113010217

PO BOX 937, KILLEEN, TX, 76540

113024106

9999 BELLAIRE BLVD., HOUSTON, TX, 77036

113101317

122 WESTWAY, LAKE JACKSON, TX, 77566

113103687

100 E. MAIN, BELLVILLE, TX, 77418

113104000

1300 11TH STREET, HUNTSVILLE, TX, 77340

113104712

P O BOX 269, GIDDINGS, TX, 78942

113104796

P.O. BOX 470, EL CAMPO, TX, 77437

113104880

100 COMMERCE STREET, EAGLE LAKE, TX, 77434

113105452

308 W. CHURCH ST, LIVINGSTON, TX, 77351

113106833

PO BOX 607, SHINER, TX, 77984

113108802

80 SUGAR CREEK CENTER BLVD, SUGAR LAND, TX, 77478

113109131

1071 HWY 90 SOUTH, ANDERSON, TX, 77830

113113868

105 SOUTH ROBB ST, TRINITY, TX, 75862

113123162

1101 HIGHWAY 35 SOUTH, PORT LAVACA, TX, 77979

113123560

P O BOX 700, JASPER, TX, 75951

113123625

505 EAST 1ST STREET, HUGHES SPRINGS, TX, 75656

113123654

2301 N MAIN, PEARLAND, TX, 77581

113125953

100 COMMERCE ST, EAGLE LAKE, TX, 77434

114904953

489 HWY 71 W, BASTROP, TX, 78602

114912479

709 PADRE BLVD., SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, 78597

114916019

P O BOX 99, HEBBRONVILLE, TX, 78361

114919676

PO BOX 678, FALFURRIAS, TX, 78355

114922896

PO DRAWER 911, KINGSVILLE, TX, 78364

122106455

P.O. BOX 937, KILLEEN, TX, 76540

124200249

595 AULTMAN STREET, ELY, NV, 89301

125200060

1753 GAMBELL ST SUITE 316, ANCHORAGE, AK, 99501

111312739

220 PALO PINTO STREET, WEATHERFORD, TX, 76086

111307430

220 PALO PINTO STREET, WEATHERFORD, TX, 76086

107002600

1620 DODGE STREET, OMAHA, NE, 68197

231375290

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

241070459

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

243073852

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

243373471

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

252070752

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

252071379

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

252071405

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

253171430

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

254070132

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

255070351

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

255072029

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

281070914

P.O. BOX 507, WATERLOO, IL, 62298

091218445

PO BOX 382, MOUNTAIN IRON, MN, 55768

111926086

1835 N VALLEY MILLS DRIVE, WACO, TX, 76710

086518723

P O BOX 7009, PINE BLUFF, AR, 71611

053112673

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

071127268

2 KELI COURT, CLINTON, IL, 61727

053102816

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112686

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

053112709

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

111912090

115 S MEMORY LANE, EVANT, TX, 76525

111926112

1835 NORTH VALLEY MILLS DRIVE, WACO, TX, 76710

053112864

4140 EAST STATE STREET, HERMITAGE, PA, 16148

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes