Send money to UnionPay

What is UnionPay money transfer?
A UnionPay card money transfer can get money to friends and family in China easily and conveniently.
Wise provides UnionPay card money transfers to personal card holders, where the UnionPay account is in CNY, has been opened with a Chinese national ID, and supports UnionPay’s MoneyExpress service.
Wise UnionPay card money transfers are offered in 21 supported currencies, when the sender is based in a country where UnionPay can process payments, and the UnionPay card is aligned to an account with a Chinese bank that accepts incoming international transfers.
You can make a UnionPay card money transfer up to the value of 18,000 CNY per transaction. UnionPay card accounts can receive up to 10,000 USD or the CNY equivalent per day, or 50,000 USD per year. This total amount includes payments made through Wise and alternative services providing international transfers to UnionPay.
